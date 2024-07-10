Second arrest following €3m drug seizure in Dublin
Second arrest following €3m drug seizure in Dublin

The suspected drugs were valued at around €3m (Image: An Garda Síochána)

GARDAÍ carrying out follow-up searches following the discovery of €3m worth of suspected cocaine in Dublin have arrested a second person.

A man in his 30s was detained after the drugs were discovered during a search operation at a residence in Clondalkin, Dublin on Tuesday, July 9.

Further searches in relation to the investigation were carried out today at a number of residential locations in the Dublin 10 and Dublin 12 areas.

During the searches, €2,500 worth of cocaine and €1,600 in cash was seized, with a woman in her 30s arrested in connection with the seizures.

She has since been charged and is due to appear before the courts at a later date.

Six scrambler motorcycles were also seized.

The suspected cocaine is due to be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) to undergo analysis.

Investigations are ongoing.

Airport seizure

Meanwhile, at Dublin Airport on Tuesday, Revenue officers seized 49.5kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €990,000.

The cannabis was discovered as a result of risk profiling and with the assistance of detector dog Jack.

It had been concealed in vacuum-packed packages within the baggage of a passenger who had disembarked a flight originating from Thailand.

A man in his 30s was subsequently arrested by An Garda Síochána and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996

