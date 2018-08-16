Second man has 'part of ear cut off' in as many weeks after attack in Dublin
News

A MAN has had part of his ear cut off in an attack in Dublin, little more than two weeks after a similar incident nearby.

Gardaí in Kilmainham are investigating after the 39-year-old was attacked at the Basin Street flats in Dublin 8.

The man was set upon with a machete-type blade which was used to sever a part of his ear.

He was taken to hospital and received further treatment for hand injuries also sustained in the attack.

It is the second such case to occur in the same area of Dublin's south inner city this month.

On August 1, a man had part of his ear cut off in a knife attack around a mile away at Whitefriar Gardens.

The man, aged in his 40s, was lucky to survive after losing eight pints of blood before being rushed to St James's Hospital.

However, Gardaí do not believe the two assaults are linked.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

