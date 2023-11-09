Second person dies following four vehicle collision in Armagh

A SECOND person has died following a four-vehicle collision in Armagh last weekend.

Ciara McElvanna was injured in the incident, which happened on Saturday, November 4 on the Gosford Road at approximately 1.20am.

She was taken to hospital for treatment but died yesterday (November 8) as a result of her injuries the PSNI confirmed today.

The 44-year-old is the second person to die following the collision.

Patrick Grimley, secretary of Madden Rapareees GFC, was in one of the cars involved in the collision.

The 40-year-old, from the County Armagh area also died as a result of his injuries.

Two other men and one woman remain in hospital receiving medical treatment.

“A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“Officers would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam or mobile phone footage available to contact them at the Collision Investigation Unit at Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 104 04/11/23,” they add.