Seven charged after un-notified Republican parade in Northern Ireland

SEVEN people have been charged after an un-notified Republican parade took place in Co. Armagh on Saturday.

Nine people were arrested at the parade on Levin Road in Lurgan, in which participants were dressed in paramilitary-style uniforms.

Eight were arrested for taking part in the un-notified march while the ninth was held on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and obstruction.

A woman was injured during the disturbance and taken to hospital.

The PSNI has now confirmed seven people have been charged.

Six men, aged 48, 39, 36, 28 and two aged 30, are charged with taking part in an un-notified public procession and wearing clothing or having articles as a member or supporter of a proscribed organisation.

The 28-year-old has also been charged with two counts of obstructing police and assault on police.

They are due in court in Lisburn on Monday.

The seventh man, aged 44, was charged with obstructing police and assault on police and will appear at Craigavon Magistrates Court on April 27.

PSNI chief inspector Jon Burrows said: "Those who engage in un-notified parades wearing masks and paramilitary-style uniforms do not represent the majority of people who live in north Lurgan – indeed many of those who participate in this event every year are not from the local community and do not live in Lurgan."

Police said six of those arrested were not from the Lurgan area.

In the wake of the parade, Gerry Kelly, Sinn Féin MLA for North Belfast, tweeted: “I have always said that commemorations need to be open, respectful and dignified.

“However I am concerned that an elderly woman has been injured in the Lurgan incident and I have raised this with senior police this evening.

“I have also raised the issue of police being consistent and even-handed for instance when loyalist paramilitaries have taken over and intimidated area in full view of PSNI.”

