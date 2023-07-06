Seven children and two adults injured after car crashes into primary school

NINE people have been injured after a Land Rover car crashed into a school in Wimbledon, south-east London.

The Metropolitan Police force has confirmed that two adults and seven children were injured in the incident, which occurred at The Study Preparatory School in Camp Road at around 9.55am this morning.

“Officers remain at the scene of a serious collision at a primary school in Wimbledon,” the Met Police have confirmed this afternoon.

The driver of the vehicle was stopped at the scene, police confirmed, before adding that there have been no arrests, although an investigation is under way to “understand the full circumstances of what has taken place”.

The incident is not being treated as terror related.

Ciarán McAuley, who hails from Northern Ireland but has lived in England for 16 years, has been headteacher at the private, fee-paying primary school for girls since January 2023.

According to its website, the school has around 142 pupils, aged between two and 11 years old.

Mr McAuley has been a faculty member at the school since 2011, previously holding the roles of Deputy Head Teacher and Year 6 Form Teacher and Science Specialist prior to that.

The school has yet to make comment following the incident this morning, which saw Met Police Officers in attendance along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance.

Tributes have been paid throughout the day, with Education Secretary Gillian Keegan stating: "I am deeply concerned by reports of an incident at a primary school in Wimbledon this morning.

"My thoughts are with families, staff and the community involved and I am hugely grateful for the fast action of the emergency services who are currently at the scene."

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has called the incident "devastating".

"The incident this morning at a primary school on Camp Road in Wimbledon is absolutely devastating," he said.

"My heart goes out to everyone affected."