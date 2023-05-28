Seven men charged with attempted murder of off-duty policeman John Caldwell

SEVEN men have been charged with the attempted murder of off-duty police officer John Caldwell.

Detective Chief Inspector Caldwell was shot multiple times in front of his young son following a youth football coaching session in Omagh, Co. Tyrone on February 22.

The seven men — two aged 28, and five aged 33, 38, 45, 47 and 72 — are expected to appear before Dungannon Magistrates' Court via video-link on Monday, May 28.

Two of the men, aged 38 and 45, have also been charged with membership of a proscribed organisation, namely the IRA.

Three of the men, aged 28, 33 and 47, have also been charged with the preparation of terrorist acts.

The charges follow the arrest of 11 people on Friday morning by detectives investigating the attempted murder of DCI Caldwell.

Earlier on Saturday, four of those arrested — two men, aged 34 and 21, and two women, aged 52 and 34 — were released, pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

DCI Caldwell sustained life-changing injuries in the attack but was eventually released from hospital in April.

He made his first public appearance this week at a garden party at Hillsborough, Co. Down hosted by King Charles.