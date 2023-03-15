Woman, 34, arrested over shooting of off-duty police officer

A WOMAN has been arrested by detectives investigating the attempted murder of an off-duty police officer in Omagh. Co. Tyrone.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot multiple times in front of his young son following a youth football coaching session on February 22.

A 34-year-old woman was arrested today on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and assisting offenders following a search of a property in the Omagh area.

She has been taken to Omagh Custody Suite for further questioning.

The woman is the 11th person to be arrested by detectives investigating the shooting.

Yesterday, a 45-year-old man was arrested in the Belfast area under the Terrorism Act.

He remains in custody at this time.

Nine other men ranging in age from 22 to 72 have also arrested in connection with the attempted murder before being released following questioning.

They include a 25-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the claim of responsibility made following the attack on DCI Caldwell.

The independent charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £150,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the shooting.

The charity can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.