Woman, 34, arrested over shooting of off-duty police officer
News

Woman, 34, arrested over shooting of off-duty police officer

A WOMAN has been arrested by detectives investigating the attempted murder of an off-duty police officer in Omagh. Co. Tyrone.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot multiple times in front of his young son following a youth football coaching session on February 22.

A 34-year-old woman was arrested today on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and assisting offenders following a search of a property in the Omagh area.

She has been taken to Omagh Custody Suite for further questioning.

The woman is the 11th person to be arrested by detectives investigating the shooting.

Yesterday, a 45-year-old man was arrested in the Belfast area under the Terrorism Act.

He remains in custody at this time.

Nine other men ranging in age from 22 to 72 have also arrested in connection with the attempted murder before being released following questioning.

They include a 25-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the claim of responsibility made following the attack on DCI Caldwell.

The independent charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £150,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the shooting.

The charity can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

See More: Detective John Caldwell, PSNI

Related

Man arrested over claim of responsibility following attempted murder of off-duty police officer
News 3 days ago

Man arrested over claim of responsibility following attempted murder of off-duty police officer

By: Gerard Donaghy

Reward for information over attempted murder of police officer increased to £150,000
News 1 week ago

Reward for information over attempted murder of police officer increased to £150,000

By: Gerard Donaghy

Police revisit scene one week on from 'cowardly' attempt to murder off-duty officer
News 1 week ago

Police revisit scene one week on from 'cowardly' attempt to murder off-duty officer

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Man guilty of capital murder of 'kind, caring' Detective Garda Colm Horkan
News 52 minutes ago

Man guilty of capital murder of 'kind, caring' Detective Garda Colm Horkan

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man arrested in Lancashire in relation to child sex offences in Co. Antrim
News 2 hours ago

Man arrested in Lancashire in relation to child sex offences in Co. Antrim

By: Gerard Donaghy

Terence O'Neill — the reforming leader who presided over looming disaster
News 6 hours ago

Terence O'Neill — the reforming leader who presided over looming disaster

By: Kevin Meagher

Ten minutes with writer Margaret Connor
Entertainment 7 hours ago

Ten minutes with writer Margaret Connor

By: Irish Post

Irish-founded home furnishings search platform ufurnish.com raises £5m funding
Business 1 day ago

Irish-founded home furnishings search platform ufurnish.com raises £5m funding

By: Fiona Audley