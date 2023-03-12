Man arrested over claim of responsibility following attempted murder of off-duty police officer

A MAN has been arrested in connection with a claim of responsibility for the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell last month.

The off-duty police officer was shot multiple times in front of his young son while loading his car following a youth football coaching session in Omagh, Co. Tyrone on February 22.

Four days later, a typed note claiming to be from the New IRA taking responsibility for the attack was found taped to a wall in the Creggan area of Derry.

New IRA suspected

On Saturday, the PSNI released a statement saying they had arrested a 25-year-old man 'in connection with the claim of responsibility made following the attack'.

The man was arrested under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 following a search of a property in the Derry area.

He was taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where he is being questioned by detectives.

The PSNI's main line of enquiry in the investigation is that the attack on DCI Caldwell was carried out by the New IRA.

Hoax device

As well as the arrest over the claim of responsibility, the man was also detained in relation to a hoax security alert last month on Lone Moor Road in Derry.

At around 8.30pm on Friday, February 10, a suspicious object was found in the middle of the road, close to Celtic Court, before being declared a hoax device around six hours later.

The scare caused significant disruption for local residents as well as football fans attending the Derry City v Shamrock Rovers President's Cup match at the Brandywell.

Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris, who had attended the game with Irish President Michael D. Higgins, had to leave the match early as a result of the security alert.