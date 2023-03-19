Man arrested over claim of responsibility in police officer shooting

DETECTIVES investigating the attempted murder of an off-duty police officer have arrested a man in connection with a claim of responsibility made following the attack.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot multiple times in front of his young son following a youth football coaching session in Omagh, Co. Tyrone on February 22.

On Saturday morning, a 23-year-old man was arrested following a search of a property in Derry.

He was detained under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 and taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

Four days after the attack on DCI Caldwell, a typed note claiming to be from the New IRA taking responsibility for the attack was found taped to a wall in the Creggan area of Derry.

A 25-year-old man arrested on March 11 in connection with the claim of responsibility was released following questioning.

In total, 12 people have so far been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of DCI Caldwell.