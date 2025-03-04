‘She will be greatly missed’: Family pays tribute after woman found dead

THE family of a woman found dead at a home in Merseyside have paid an emotional tribute to her.

Cathy Doherty was found dead at a property in Southport last Wednesday, February 28.

The 52-year-old’s body was found at a house in Meols Cop Road at around 6pm that evening.

“We are all devastated by the loss of our sister Cathy,” Ms Doherty’s family said in a statement issued last night.

“She was fun loving, kind and considerate,” they added.

“She will be greatly missed by all her family.

“Please can we ask that your respect our privacy at this traumatic time.”

Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances into the death, which is currently being treated as “unexplained” Merseyside Police said in a statement.

A 48-year-old man from Kirkdale and a 60-year-old man from Ainsdale, who were arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into custody earlier this week, have since been conditionally bailed pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact us via @MerPolCC on X, 'Merseyside Police Contact Centre' on Facebook, 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with reference 25000167911.