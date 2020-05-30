Sinead O’Connor planning to join frontline of Ireland’s fight against Covid-19

SINEAD O’CONNOR has revealed she is planning to join the frontline of Ireland’s fight against Covid-19.

The Irish singer revealed to Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show that she has been accepted to study healthcare at the Bray Institute.

O’Connor told the RTE presenter she is eager to lend her services to the efforts against coronavirus as a palliative care worker for people who have no family.

"I have been accepted to do the course in Bray Institute of Further Education in September,” she told Tubridy.

"It means you have a diploma and you can work as a healthcare assistant.

"The area that I want to work in particular is hospice palliative care.

"The area that I would like to work most in is companioning people who for one reason or another don't have family around or are on their own."

She added: "Obviously the Covid thing gave me more thought for what do I want to do with my life.

"If I had taken this course two years ago but touring got in the way I could have been out working and helping people which I would have liked to have been doing.

"If I get my diploma I would be able to work on the frontline myself which I would like to do."

O’Connor continued: "I'm hoping to Christ I know how to form an essay and to how to research something how to use Word."

The Nothing Compares 2 U singer also opened up about her experience of lockdown, her fears for the future and what Covid-19 could mean for the music industry.

She told Tubridy: "I'm pretty good I am getting a bit fed up of this lockdown situation.

"I was okay up until this week, now I am very frustrated with not working.

"That's going to dawn on me now that we won't be working in the music business for a long time now.

"I was kind of enjoying myself in a way until this week."

The Dublin native continued: "I don't know what's going to happen I'm frightened.

"It's the first time I have been frightened I have enjoyed lockdown up until recently because it was a good chance to focus on the kids and focus on what we want to do with our lives.

"Definitely lately I've been very worried about where music is going in terms of being something we can make a living out of because nobody is buying records."