Farrans manager named on prestigious list recognising influential women in construction
Business

Farrans manager named on prestigious list recognising influential women in construction

Clare Taylor was named in the prestigious CITB list under the Contract Leader category (Image: Farrans)

A MANAGER at Belfast-based construction company Farrans has been named on a prestigious list recognising the most influential women in the construction industry.

Clare Taylor, Contracts Manager at Farrans, was named in the 2025 CITB Top 100 Most Influential Women in Construction under the Contractor Leader category.

Now in its fourth year, the awards celebrate individuals who have made a considerable and lasting impact at an organisational or national level within the contracting sector.

"Clare's inclusion highlights her exceptional leadership, commitment to excellence and influence in driving progress across the construction industry," said Farrans, which also has offices in Co. Monaghan, London and Edinburgh.

Graduating with a BSc in civil engineering from Ulster University in 2009, Ms Taylor quickly climbed the ranks from Placement to Graduate, Site Engineer, Section Engineer, Site Manager, Project Manager and now Contracts Manager for the firm's England region.

She had previously risen from Section Engineer to Project Manager in a two-year period and Project Manager to Contracts Manager in a similar time frame following outstanding achievements on site.

"Clare is a passionate advocate for the positive power of diversity and inclusivity in the construction industry, believing that differences of life experience around a table will lead to a valuable array of creative solutions and cognitive ability," added Farrans.

"Her recognition by CITB underscores both her professional achievements and her role in inspiring others within the sector to push boundaries, promote innovation and champion the future of construction."

CITB, the industry training board in Britain, launched the awards in 2022 to showcase the influential women that work in the construction sector.

Its aim is to ensure an inclusive and welcoming space that recognises and celebrates the achievements of all women within the construction industry.

It also acknowledges the diverse experiences, contributions and leadership that shape the sector.

