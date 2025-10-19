Tributes paid following death of Tipperary senior football manager Philly Ryan

TRIBUTES have been paid to Philly Ryan following the death of the Tipperary senior football manager on Saturday.

The Tipp County Board said it was 'deeply saddened to announce the very untimely death' of the 56-year-old, who had been in charge of the county since August 2024.

RTÉ News reports that Ryan collapsed while out walking in his hometown of Clonmel yesterday morning.

A statement from Tipperary GAA described Ryan as 'a stalwart of Tipperary football', adding that 'his contribution to Gaelic football in the county was immense'.

"Philly's leadership, genuine commitment and passion for the cause of football in Tipperary were evident both on and off the field," read the statement.

"He epitomised the values of dedication, teamwork and unwavering club-and-county loyalty.

"Under his management, the county football team had shown encouraging signs of progress and ambition."

It added: "The loss of Philly Ryan is a great blow to Tipperary football.

"We honour his memory, his service and his love of the game — and we commit to carry forward his legacy of ambition and community spirit."

'True devastation'

As a player, Ryan was first called up to the Tipperary panel in 1987 and served regularly until his retirement following the 2003 Championship.

He was often first-choice goalkeeper for the Premier County and captained the side in 1995 when they claimed the All-Ireland Senior B title.

At club level, he won five Tipperary SFC titles with Clonmel Commercials.

In a statement, the club said they were 'deeply indebted' to Ryan for his service.

"It is with true devastation that we inform you of the untimely death of our club legend, Philly Ryan, who passed away earlier today," read a statement.

"He brought so much warmth, passion and dedication to our club and the county.

"His loss leaves a deep void."

Fellow Tipp club Ardfinnan described Ryan as 'a staunch Tipperary football man both on and off the field', adding that 'his passing is a massive loss to the GAA community in Tipperary and beyond'.

'Great distinction'

Independent Tipperary councillor John O'Heney said Ryan 'was one of the most respected football men in the country'.

"After retiring from his own playing career, he turned his passion toward coaching and management," said O'Heney.

"He guided underage and club teams with great distinction.

"In my own youth, Philly was Selector and Manager of many teams I was involved with and we remained in contact over the years, often bumping into each other at various matches where the conversation would inevitably turn to all things Tipperary football.

"He held a huge interest and a passion in Gaelic football and in underage player development.

"He would always ask and enquire about younger players that were coming up through the ranks in the county, such was his keen interest in seeing his beloved Blue and Gold do well."

Following Ryan's passing, the Tipperary County Board announced that today's semi-final between Clonmel Commercials and Upperchurch Drombane has been postponed.

Details regarding funeral arrangements will be announced in due course by the family.

Ryan is survived by his wife Anna, daughters Amy and Katie, son Shane, who is the current Tipperary senior football goalkeeper, and his extended family.