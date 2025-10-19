Sisk staff raise more than €215,000 for Irish homelessness charity Focus Ireland

CONSTRUCTION company Sisk has raised more than €215,000 for homelessness charity Focus Ireland.

More than 60 staff members from the Sisk Group of Companies and its supply chain partners took part in the charity's annual Shine a Light event.

This year's event took place on Friday, October 10 and once again saw people sleeping out at their homes, gardens and workplaces to raise vital funds for the fight against homelessness.

Sisk participants slept outside the company's headquarters at the Citywest Business Campus, Dublin, to support Focus Ireland's work in tackling homelessness across the country.

"We are extremely proud to have reached our ambitious target by raising over €215,000 for Focus Ireland," said Marcus Carne, Chief Commercial Officer at Sisk.

"The funds raised through Shine a Light go directly to where there is the greatest need each year, including food, education and accommodation for homeless people."

Record homelessness figures

This was Sisk's seventh year participating in the Shine a Light event and takes the money it has raised for Focus Ireland to more than €600,000.

The campaign has raised millions of euro for some of Ireland's most vulnerable people since it was launched 13 years ago.

The most recent Department of Housing report revealed that a record new total of 16,353 people — including 5,145 children — are now homeless across Ireland.

The situation is most acute in Dublin, where 7,969 people — including 3,813 children — are homeless and living in emergency accommodation.

Last year, Focus Ireland's Family Homelessness Action Team supported 540 families to move into stable housing, a significant increase from 176 families in 2023.

'Harsh reality'

"It was both a humbling and motivating experience to take part in Shine a Light night once again," said Mr Carne.

"Sleeping out for just one night gave us a small glimpse into the harsh reality that thousands of people in Ireland face.

"We would like to thank all of our participants along with our supply chain partners, clients and everyone who donated to this brilliant cause."

Sisk Group of Companies includes Sensori Group, Vision Built and Origo, while its supply chain partners participating in Shine a Light included Techrete, Duggan Systems Sitemate, Hire2K and CJK.

According to Focus Ireland, more than €1,063,000 of its €1.2m goal has been raised from this year's event.

Donations for the 2025 campaign can still be made by clicking here.