Tributes paid to Irishman who died following road traffic incident in US

TRIBUTES have been paid to an Irishman who passed away this week following a road traffic incident in the US.

RTÉ News reports that John Kirby, who was in his early 20s, died in hospital on Wednesday following an incident involving a truck in Austin, Texas on Friday, October 10.

The Dublin native left Ireland in March to spend a year in the US, where he was living with a friend.

In a statement, Blackrock College Rugby Football Club in Dublin, where Mr Kirby had previously played, said the marketing graduate 'made a huge impact both on and off the field'.

It added that 'it goes without saying how much he will be sadly missed by so many close friends on the squads'.

"John was a much-loved member of the Blackrock College RFC family and his loss has been felt profoundly across the club and all teams," said Michael Hearty, Director of Rugby at the college.

"I first met John in the summer of 2019 during pre-season training. Immediately I was drawn to his infectious personality and big smile. He was charismatic, witty and very popular.

"From the moment he pulled on the Rock jersey, he embodied everything our club stands for — commitment, friendship and heart.

"He was a talented player, a dedicated teammate and above all, a guy who brought joy to everyone around him."

'Special kind of presence'

He added: "John had that special kind of presence. A big, infectious smile and a quick sense of humour that could lift the whole dressing room.

"Whether it was during training on a horrible wet Tuesday night or over a pint in the clubhouse, he had a way of making people laugh and feel included.

"He was the sort of teammate you were always happy to see walk through the door."

Hearty added that everyone at the club was 'heartbroken' at the news of Mr Kirby's passing.

"To John's family and loved ones, we send our deepest condolences," he said.

"Please know that you will always have a home and community here at Blackrock College RFC.

"John Kirby will be remembered fondly for his smile, his laughter and his spirit, which will forever remain a part of our club."

Spartacus Rugby Club in Gothenburg, Sweden, where Mr Kirby also played during the 2021/22 season, said he 'made a terrific impression both on and off the pitch'.

"He led by example and was a real leader," added a statement.

"The club sends its condolences to John's family, friends and to his club Blackrock Rugby Club during this tragic time."

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said they were aware of the case and were providing consular assistance.