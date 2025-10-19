Woman in her 70s dies following Co. Limerick collision

A WOMAN in her 70s has died following a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Co. Limerick.

The incident, involving two cars, occurred on the N21 at Templeglantine West at around 11.30am on Saturday.

The woman, who was the driver of one of the cars, was taken to University Hospital Limerick, where she was subsequently pronounced deceased.

A female passenger in the second vehicle, who was also aged in her 70s, was taken to University Hospital Kerry to be treated for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Gardaí are now appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area between 11am and noon yesterday to contact them.

Anyone with camera footage from the area at that time is also asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bruff Garda Station on (061) 382940, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.