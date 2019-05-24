Slane school students wow with incredible cover of Metallica’s 'Nothing Else Matters'

A GROUP of Irish school children have shared their cover of the Metallica classic Nothing Else Matters online – and it’s guaranteed to make your hair stand on end.

Powerful and emotive in equal measure, the rendition is the work of the sixth class students at Slane National school and their teacher, Kevin Fagan.

Fagan hit upon the idea ahead of Metallica’s visit to Ireland this summer.

The heavy metal legends are set to perform at Slane Castle in June and Fagan is hoping that James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo will be impressed.

Their performance has already been picked up by the Irish Mirror, with Fagan opening up to the newspaper about the work that went into the video and performance.

"I'm blessed to have a very musical bunch in my class this year and we've been undertaking a few musical projects this year,” he said.

"Ahead of Metallica's gig at Slane Castle on June 8, we decided to pay tribute to the Rock Gods by recording our own version of Nothing Else Matters in my class.

"All instrumentation is by the kids, and all vocals. We stayed in at lunch times learning music, vocal lines and harmonies and set up a recording studio in our classroom."

Already uploaded to YouTube, fans are being encouraged to share the video far and wide in the hope that Metallica get a glimpse of their work.

You can check out the performance above – it’s well worth a watch.