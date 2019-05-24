Slane school students wow with incredible cover of Metallica’s 'Nothing Else Matters'
News

Slane school students wow with incredible cover of Metallica’s 'Nothing Else Matters'

A GROUP of Irish school children have shared their cover of the Metallica classic Nothing Else Matters online – and it’s guaranteed to make your hair stand on end.

Powerful and emotive in equal measure, the rendition is the work of the sixth class students at Slane National school and their teacher, Kevin Fagan.
Fagan hit upon the idea ahead of Metallica’s visit to Ireland this summer.

The heavy metal legends are set to perform at Slane Castle in June and Fagan is hoping that James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo will be impressed.

Their performance has already been picked up by the Irish Mirror, with Fagan opening up to the newspaper about the work that went into the video and performance.

"I'm blessed to have a very musical bunch in my class this year and we've been undertaking a few musical projects this year,” he said.

Advertisement

"Ahead of Metallica's gig at Slane Castle on June 8, we decided to pay tribute to the Rock Gods by recording our own version of Nothing Else Matters in my class.

"All instrumentation is by the kids, and all vocals. We stayed in at lunch times learning music, vocal lines and harmonies and set up a recording studio in our classroom."

Already uploaded to YouTube, fans are being encouraged to share the video far and wide in the hope that Metallica get a glimpse of their work.

You can check out the performance above – it’s well worth a watch.

See More: Metallica, Slane, Slane Castle, Slane School

Related

Belfast’s Stiff Little Fingers to support Metallica at Slane next month
News 2 weeks ago

Belfast’s Stiff Little Fingers to support Metallica at Slane next month

By: Stephen Mahon

Metallica launch their own sound-aged whiskey - but Irish fans won't be happy
News 7 months ago

Metallica launch their own sound-aged whiskey - but Irish fans won't be happy

By: Jack Beresford

Metallica confirmed for Slane Castle headline show next summer
News 7 months ago

Metallica confirmed for Slane Castle headline show next summer

By: Ryan Price

Latest

Botswana ends ban on elephant hunting causing international outrage
News 11 hours ago

Botswana ends ban on elephant hunting causing international outrage

By: Harry Brent

Design makeover for UK political parties amid voter fatigue
News 15 hours ago

Design makeover for UK political parties amid voter fatigue

By: Aidan Lonergan

Women are more productive in warm offices because their brains perform better in higher temperatures
News 15 hours ago

Women are more productive in warm offices because their brains perform better in higher temperatures

By: Harry Brent

Irishwoman, 26, who stole over $30,000 from Vogue editor Grace Coddington's credit card escapes jail with probation sentence
News 15 hours ago

Irishwoman, 26, who stole over $30,000 from Vogue editor Grace Coddington's credit card escapes jail with probation sentence

By: Aidan Lonergan

Vegan parents jailed for three months after their baby nearly starved to death on diet of 'breast milk, rice and potatoes'
News 16 hours ago

Vegan parents jailed for three months after their baby nearly starved to death on diet of 'breast milk, rice and potatoes'

By: Aidan Lonergan