Snap-happy Belfast comes out top in selfie poll

BELFAST is undoubtedly a picturesque city but it seems its inhabitants are more into selfies than scenery.

That's according to a new poll, which has revealed that Belfast is the selfie capital of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Research carried out by tech giant Samsung revealed that people in the city take 814 selfies a year, compared to a UK average of 361.

The lowest ranked city was Sheffield, where people add just 135 pictures of themselves to their camera roll each year.

The research was carried out by Samsung as part of a selfie competition, offering entrants the chance to win £500,000.

Selfies trump family snaps

The poll of 2,000 adults across Britain and Northern Ireland revealed those in Belfast take 814 pictures of themselves a year.

Edinburgh followed in second, adding 745 photos to their camera rolls over the course of 12 months, while London came in third with 515 selfies taken.

Liverpool (150 photos a year), Manchester (168 photos a year) and Leeds (197 photos a year) are also well below the national average.

The poll showed that the average person across Great Britain and Northern Ireland has approximately 133 selfies stored on their phones.

Nine per cent of those polled admitted they have more photos of themselves on their phones than they do of their friends or family.

Meanwhile, 59 per cent of 18-34-year-olds revealed they take more selfies than pictures of anything else.

The poll also found that 29 per cent of Gen Z and Millennials admit to only liking up to 10 per cent of the selfies they take.

For older generations however, this rises to 50 per cent.

'Special moments'

The research was carried out as part of Samsung's nationwide selfie competition, which launched in July.

For a chance of winning £500,000, entrants need to visit a Samsung store or partner store and take a selfie on the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 or Z Fold5.

The smartphones are the fifth generation of Samsung's foldable devices.

"What makes the 'perfect selfie' is different for everyone, but capturing the special moments along the way quickly shines light on what is really important and with our new foldable range it couldn't be easier," said Annika Bizon, Marketing & Omnichannel Director at Samsung.

"People can see how easy it is for themselves by heading to their nearest participating store and snap a selfie on the new Galaxy Z Flip5 & Z Fold5 for their chance to win £500,000."

