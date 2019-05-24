Squash club apologises for awarding female competitors body hair removal kits and a vibrator as prizes
A SQUASH club in Spain has become engulfed in a row about sexism after several female competitors were handed body hair removal kits and, in one instance, a vibrator as prizes for winning a tournament.

The Asturias Squash Club has issued a formal apology after the winner and runners up were handed a series of inappropriate gifts alongside their trophy.

According to The Local, the women finishing second, third and fourth in the Asturias Squash Championship back on May 11th were handed gifts that ranged from an electric foot files to full leg wax kits.

Worse was to come for the tournament’s winner, Elisabet Sadó who received a Durex Play vibrator alongside her trophy.

By contrast the men were handed only trophies and certificates for their efforts.

The women returned all of the gifts and made a formal complaint over the matter.

“We think it's very sexist,” Sadó told The Local.

Comenzamos #GCE179 con una denuncia indignante. Campeonato de Asturias de squash, todo normal hasta que llega la entrega...

Gepostet von Ganamos con ellas am Sonntag, 19. Mai 2019

“We want to bring it everybody’s attention because we think [...] there's a lot of discrimination [against women in sport] and things have to change."

The club issued a formal apology via the local Asturian newspaper El Comercio Digital, which was translated by The Local.

"We understand the reaction and deeply regret this unacceptable incident," the statement, signed by president Nacho Manzano and acting president Barbara Fernandez, read.

"The club reiterates its apologies to players, the Federation and people or entities offended by the discomfort caused by inappropriate gifts and that should never have been delivered."

“We feel terribly ashamed by what's happened and we understand the gifts were not the appropriate ones but it was never our intention to offend anyone.”

