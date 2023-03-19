St Patrick's Day floats poke fun at Enoch Burke controversy
News

St Patrick's Day floats poke fun at Enoch Burke controversy

Enoch Burke leaving Wilson’s Hospital School in Heathland, Co. Westmeath in January (Image: Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie)

FLOATS in St Patrick's Day parades around Ireland on Friday have drawn inspiration from the Enoch Burke controversy, much to the amusement of revellers.

The teacher gained notoriety after repeatedly turning up at the gates of a Westmeath school from which he was suspended and later dismissed in a row over pronouns.

Following a failed appeal against an injunction obtained against him by Wilson's Hospital School, Burke and members of his family were forcibly removed from Dublin District Court last week.

Now, creative revellers have parodied the saga in a series of St Patrick's Day floats, with videos of the parades going viral on social media.

One lorry, reportedly from a parade in Burke's native Co. Mayo, showed people dressed up as gardaí tussling with Burke family lookalikes before being ejected from a makeshift courthouse.

Meanwhile, parades in Leitrim and Cavan recreated Burke’s protest, with each float depicting someone dressed as the teacher looking forlorn outside a set of school gates.

In the Cavan version, a man dressed as a guard is seen trying to usher the Burke lookalike away from the gates.

Nor was St Patrick's Day the only opportunity to poke fun at the Burke saga.

Co. Meath card and gift company PalPack used the teacher as inspiration for a Mother's Day card, having also featured Burke on a Valentine's Day card last month.

See More: Enoch Burke, St Patrick's Day

Related

Court dismisses Irish teacher Enoch Burke’s appeal to overturn injunction from school
News 1 week ago

Court dismisses Irish teacher Enoch Burke’s appeal to overturn injunction from school

By: Fiona Audley

Sacked Irish teacher faces €700 fine per day if he continues to turn up at school
News 1 month ago

Sacked Irish teacher faces €700 fine per day if he continues to turn up at school

By: Fiona Audley

Irish teacher sacked amidst transgender controversy turns up at school for THIRD day
News 1 month ago

Irish teacher sacked amidst transgender controversy turns up at school for THIRD day

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Man with links to Kinahan crime gang is convicted of passport fraud
News 8 hours ago

Man with links to Kinahan crime gang is convicted of passport fraud

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man arrested over claim of responsibility in police officer shooting
News 10 hours ago

Man arrested over claim of responsibility in police officer shooting

By: Gerard Donaghy

Six new seafood trails launched exploring coastal locations in Northern Ireland
Travel 2 days ago

Six new seafood trails launched exploring coastal locations in Northern Ireland

By: Irish Post

Gang of car thieves jailed after spree of thefts
News 2 days ago

Gang of car thieves jailed after spree of thefts

By: Irish Post

Spate of ATM machine thefts ‘strikes heart of community’ in Northern Ireland
News 2 days ago

Spate of ATM machine thefts ‘strikes heart of community’ in Northern Ireland

By: Irish Post