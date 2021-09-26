Steve Coogan to play disgraced TV presenter Jimmy Savile in BBC drama
News

Steve Coogan to play disgraced TV presenter Jimmy Savile in BBC drama

Steve Coogan said the decision to play Savile was not one he took lightly (Images: Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images; Dave M. Benett/Getty Images)

STEVE COOGAN has been cast as disgraced TV presenter and predatory sex offender Jimmy Savile in a new BBC One drama entitled The Reckoning.

The miniseries will chart Savile's rise in the show business industry and examine how he exploited his status to both abuse his victims and cover up his crimes.

Second-generation Irishman Coogan admits it was a tough decision to accept the role, but he and director Sandra Goldbacher both felt it was important to give Savile's victims a voice.

The once-respected presenter and charity fundraiser died in 2011 before his crimes were exposed, with two investigations during his lifetime dropped due to lack of evidence.

'Horrific story'

"To play Jimmy Savile was not a decision I took lightly," said Coogan.

"[Writer and producer] Neil McKay has written an intelligent script tackling sensitively an horrific story which — however harrowing — needs to be told."

Coogan is best known for his comedy work, including his creation Alan Partridge, but has tackled serious roles in the past.

He won acclaim for his portrayal of journalist Martin Sixsmith in Philomena, the true story of an Irish woman searching for the son she was forced to give up by nuns at a Magdalene laundry.

Goldbacher added: "The Reckoning is a unique opportunity to give Savile's survivors, the people who inspired this project, a voice.

"I feel sure that Steve Coogan's powerful performance as Savile will create a debate around how the cult of celebrity cloaked him from scrutiny."

Investigation

Following Savile's death, hundreds of allegations against him surfaced, involving victims ranging from age five to 75.

The deluge of accusations led to the setting up of Operation Yewtree to investigate his and others' alleged offences.

A subsequent report by the police and the NSPCC reported 214 alleged offences by Savile stretching back half a century, which were subsequently recorded as crimes.

Then Director of Public Prosecutions, Keir Starmer, announced an investigation into why proceedings against Savile in 2009 were dropped.

Shining a light on Savile

Executive Producer Jeff Pope, who worked with McKay on acclaimed dramas The Moorside and Appropriate Adult, said the miniseries would explore how Savile was able to get away with his crimes, some of which were carried out in hospitals and at the BBC.

"The purpose of this drama is to explore how Savile's offending went unchecked for so long, and in shining a light on this, to ensure such crimes never happen again," he said.

"Steve Coogan has a unique ability to inhabit complex characters and will approach this role with the greatest care and integrity."

See More: BBC Drama, Jimmy Savile, Steve Coogan

Related

BBC reporter Phil McCann goes viral covering petrol shortage
News 2 hours ago

BBC reporter Phil McCann goes viral covering petrol shortage

By: Gerard Donaghy

Paddy Prendergast, last surviving member of Mayo’s 1951 All-Ireland-winning side, passes away
News 4 hours ago

Paddy Prendergast, last surviving member of Mayo’s 1951 All-Ireland-winning side, passes away

By: Gerard Donaghy

Derry City fans show support for player subjected to online racist abuse
News 5 hours ago

Derry City fans show support for player subjected to online racist abuse

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Pedestrian dies in two-vehicle collision in Co. Kildare
News 8 hours ago

Pedestrian dies in two-vehicle collision in Co. Kildare

By: Gerard Donaghy

Family pay tribute to Irish great-grandfather who died in Cambridgeshire collision
News 10 hours ago

Family pay tribute to Irish great-grandfather who died in Cambridgeshire collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Mandatory Hotel Quarantine system to end immediately
News 1 day ago

Mandatory Hotel Quarantine system to end immediately

By: Michael Murphy

Ireland set for major temperature drop from next week, Met Éireann forecasts
News 1 day ago

Ireland set for major temperature drop from next week, Met Éireann forecasts

By: Michael Murphy

Taoiseach urges UN to respond to ‘alarm bells’ over Covid, conflict and climate change
News 1 day ago

Taoiseach urges UN to respond to ‘alarm bells’ over Covid, conflict and climate change

By: Michael Murphy