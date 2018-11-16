Stormy Daniels goes to war with Aer Lingus over lost luggage
STORMY DANIELS has taken aim at Irish airline Aer Lingus after seemingly hitting out at the Irish airline over lost luggage.

The adult movie star was due to make a speech at an event this week but angrily tweeted the airline, claiming she was in danger of having to cancel the appearance because of the missing bags.

"Warning! Never fly @AerLingus I flew business class (this airline doesn't have 1st class)&ALL of my bags were lost.I can get no answers or help.I gave myself over 24hr before my important lecture just in case but now it appears I STILL have to cancel because I have none of my stuff," she wrote.

"Where the F**K IS MY LUGGAGE!? Flew 10 hours to give a speech and cannot do that without any of my things," she tweeted again an hour later.

Aer Lingus responded and asked Daniels to DM them with her details so they could remedy the situation.

It evidently had the desired effect, with Daniels later tweeting thanks to whoever ran the account for "saving the day".

Despite the situation being resolved, some confusion still surrounds Daniels' claims as she wasn't scheduled to give a speech in Ireland last week.

No evidence of any event involving Daniels in Ireland could be found online.

Instead, it has since emerged that Daniels was due to speak at an event at Oxford University titled "Sex, Guns & Other Fluff: How Porn Can Set You Free."

More importantly, a video posted on Daniels' Instagram account indicates she managed to make it to the event at the Students Union in the end.

Daniels has no formal plans to visit Ireland in the foreseeable future.

Donald Trump, however, is expected to return to the Emerald Isle at some point before his first term as President ends in 2020.

The US President had been set to visit Ireland as part of his trip to France for the November 11th Remembrance Day commemorations but ultimately opted to forgo a stop-off in Ireland.

