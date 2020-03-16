IRELAND'S MOST popular fast food chain is offering free meals to members of the emergency services who are on the frontlines in the fight against the spread of coronavirus.

Fast food chain Supermacs have released a statement in which they have offered their support to those who are putting their health on the line in order to treat those who are sick.

In a statement posted to social media, the Galway-based business which has outlets all across the country announced they would "provide free meals to members of the emergency services in recognition and appreciation of the effort that is being made by each and every one of them at this challenging time".

Here’s our statement regarding our commitment to the fantastic people on the frontline... pic.twitter.com/76Nbkm8twp — Supermac's (@SupermacsIRE) March 15, 2020

Owner Pat McDonagh has been praised for the move amid the growing cases, threat and fear as COVID-19 spreads across the island.

It is a stark difference to when Supermacs outlets in Galway announced just two weeks ago that they would be offering free fries to anyone named William or Kate in order to mark the visit from the Royal couple at the beginning of March.

Thousands of pubs, clubs and restaurants have been asked to close in order to stem the spread of the virus, which has so far infected at least 169 people and claimed two lives.