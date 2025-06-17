Survivors invited to view excavation works at site of former mother and baby home in Tuam

SURVIVORS and family members connected to a mother and baby home in Tuam which is currently being excavated have been invited to view the works at the site.

Some 796 children are believed to be buried in a septic tank at the former home in Co. Galway while it was in operation under the Bon Secours sisters from 1925 t0 1961.

In 2010 local amateur historian Catherine Corless uncovered the mass grave after finding death certificates for 796 babies and children, but no burial records.

This week work got underway at the site to exhume those remains, which is expected to continue for a period of 24 months.

While the work is ongoing the site will be closed off to the public, however the Office of the Director of Authorised Intervention, Tuam (ODAIT), which is responsible for the excavation, has confirmed today that those connected to the site will be invited to come and view the work being done there on July 8.

“Families with relatives who were in the Tuam institution and survivors of the institution will have an opportunity to view the site works as part of a Family and Survivors Day that ODAIT is holding on July 8,” they told The Irish Post.

“Any family members or survivors interested in joining the site visit are welcome to contact ODAIT on [email protected],” they added.

Earlier this week, Daniel MacSweeney, who leads ODAIT, said the families of those affected have been “informed of the timeline” of works at the Tuam site.

“The initial four weeks will involve setting up the site, including the installation of 2.4-metre hoarding around the perimeter,” he explained.

“These measures are necessary to ensure the site’s forensic integrity and to enable us to carry out the works to the highest international standards that govern the excavation and recovery programme.”

Mr MacSweeney added: “This is a unique and incredibly complex excavation.

“The work is expected to take approximately 24 months to complete.

“As the site will be under forensic control at all times during the excavation we are putting in place plans to facilitate a day for family members and survivors to include a visit to the perimeter of the forensically controlled site to view the works being undertaken.”

To take part in the site visit contact [email protected].