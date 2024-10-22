Tánaiste calls for an end to ‘devastating violence’ as Israel targets ‘most vulnerable’
News

Tánaiste calls for an end to ‘devastating violence’ as Israel targets ‘most vulnerable’

THE Tánaiste has condemned Israeli attacks in northern Gaza which saw two hospitals hit in recent days.

Israeli forces launched sustained air and ground attacks in northern Gaza earlier this month, which increased over the weekend in and around the Jabalia refugee camp.

Dozens of people have been killed following airstrikes on the area, which have also targeted two hospitals, Tánaiste Micheál Martin said in a statement.

“The continuing offensive by the Israeli Defence Forces in northern Gaza is utterly unacceptable and must stop immediately,” Mr Martin said.

“Dozens more men, women and children are reported to have been killed in Israeli attacks throughout the Gaza Strip in the last few days alone,” he explained.

Children were among those injured during the ongoing Israeli operation in the Jabalia refugee camp this month

“Israeli troops continue to encircle Jabalia refugee camp," Mr Martin said.

“On Friday, two of the three remaining hospitals in North Gaza were directly hit.

“This is an egregious attack on the most vulnerable. It is a direct attack on the sick, the injured and the displaced.

“On people who simply cannot escape and have nowhere to go.”

Some 1.8million people now face hunger in Gaza.

Following the attacks over the past weekend, there is now a critically short supply of medicine and food in northern Gaza, and Mr Martin claimed Israeli authorities are “preventing humanitarian aid from reaching these areas”.

“This cannot be allowed to continue,” he said.

“Israel must fulfil its obligations under international humanitarian law,” he added.

“This devastating violence must be brought to an end.

“I will continue to work with partners to demand an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages, and a massive scale-up of humanitarian aid into Gaza.”

See More: Gaza, Ireland

Related

Sinn Féin tables motion supporting Occupied Territories Bill as pro-Palestine march takes place in Dublin
News 2 weeks ago

Sinn Féin tables motion supporting Occupied Territories Bill as pro-Palestine march takes place in Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy

Plans approved to evacuate sick children from Gaza to Ireland
News 1 month ago

Plans approved to evacuate sick children from Gaza to Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Ireland ‘deeply disturbed’ by disruption to aid operations in Gaza as 50,000 children face threat of polio
News 1 month ago

Ireland ‘deeply disturbed’ by disruption to aid operations in Gaza as 50,000 children face threat of polio

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

'Tell us the truth': Appeal for information over murder of Paul McGrath in frenzied 1994 attack
News 1 day ago

'Tell us the truth': Appeal for information over murder of Paul McGrath in frenzied 1994 attack

By: Gerard Donaghy

Woman jailed for stabbing social worker in the head during 2022 Co. Tyrone attack
News 1 day ago

Woman jailed for stabbing social worker in the head during 2022 Co. Tyrone attack

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man aged in his 90s dies following collision in supermarket carpark in Co. Cork
News 2 days ago

Man aged in his 90s dies following collision in supermarket carpark in Co. Cork

By: Gerard Donaghy

Gardaí appeal for information on man missing from Co. Wexford
News 2 days ago

Gardaí appeal for information on man missing from Co. Wexford

By: Gerard Donaghy

Teenager in critical condition following serious assault in Co. Antrim
News 2 days ago

Teenager in critical condition following serious assault in Co. Antrim

By: Gerard Donaghy