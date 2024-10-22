Tánaiste calls for an end to ‘devastating violence’ as Israel targets ‘most vulnerable’

THE Tánaiste has condemned Israeli attacks in northern Gaza which saw two hospitals hit in recent days.

Israeli forces launched sustained air and ground attacks in northern Gaza earlier this month, which increased over the weekend in and around the Jabalia refugee camp.

Dozens of people have been killed following airstrikes on the area, which have also targeted two hospitals, Tánaiste Micheál Martin said in a statement.

“The continuing offensive by the Israeli Defence Forces in northern Gaza is utterly unacceptable and must stop immediately,” Mr Martin said.

“Dozens more men, women and children are reported to have been killed in Israeli attacks throughout the Gaza Strip in the last few days alone,” he explained.

“Israeli troops continue to encircle Jabalia refugee camp," Mr Martin said.

“On Friday, two of the three remaining hospitals in North Gaza were directly hit.

“This is an egregious attack on the most vulnerable. It is a direct attack on the sick, the injured and the displaced.

“On people who simply cannot escape and have nowhere to go.”

Some 1.8million people now face hunger in Gaza.

Following the attacks over the past weekend, there is now a critically short supply of medicine and food in northern Gaza, and Mr Martin claimed Israeli authorities are “preventing humanitarian aid from reaching these areas”.

“This cannot be allowed to continue,” he said.

“Israel must fulfil its obligations under international humanitarian law,” he added.

“This devastating violence must be brought to an end.

“I will continue to work with partners to demand an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages, and a massive scale-up of humanitarian aid into Gaza.”