Tánaiste 'looking forward' to hosting UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy in Dublin
TÁNAISTE Micheál Martin is “looking forward” to hosting UK Foreign Secretary, David Lammy who arrives in Dublin today.

The pair will meet in Iveagh House this afternoon for talks intended to “underscore the commitment” by both nations to strengthen relations between them.

The visit follows that of Prime Minister Keir Starmer last month, where he and Taoiseach Simon Harris pledged to “reset of the partnership between the United Kingdom and Ireland”.

Mr Lammy’s visit will see them discuss “opportunities to deepen people to people connections, to drive sustainable economic growth and to support the vitally important trade and investment relationship between the UK and Ireland” a spokesperson for the Tánaiste’s office said.

“I am looking forward to welcoming Foreign Secretary David Lammy to Dublin,” the Tánaiste said this morning.

“We share an ambitious agenda for a strengthened bilateral relationship.”

He added: “In an enormously complex global environment, it makes sense for Ireland and the UK to work together as closely as possible to address urgent global challenges.

"The escalation of the conflict in the Middle East requires immediate and decisive action. I also look forward to discussing our continued resolute support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s illegal invasion.”

Mr Martin and Mr Lammy will also discuss developments in Northern Ireland, mindful of the role of both Governments as co-guarantors of the Good Friday Agreement, and will review progress on the EU-UK relationship.

