'Together we can chart a new path': Taoiseach Simon Harris meets with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer

TAOISEACH Simon Harris has revealed his desire to 'chart a new path' with Britain after meeting with Keir Starmer on Saturday.

It was the Labour leader's first official visit to Ireland as Prime Minister following his party's General Election success in July.

Mr Starmer and Mr Harris, who was elected in April, discussed a number of issues, with the focus being on 'the reset of the partnership between the United Kingdom and Ireland'.

'Shared ambition'

Mr Starmer became the first Prime Minister to visit Ireland in five years when he met the Taosieach at Farmleigh House on Saturday.

A joint statement issued by the two leaders reiterated their commitment to the Good Friday Agreement while unveiling plans for a series of bilateral summits.

The summits, the first of which is planned for March 2025, will focus on four key areas of mutual interest, namely security, climate, trade and culture.

"Today Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Taoiseach Simon Harris discussed the reset of the partnership between the United Kingdom and Ireland," read the statement.

"The leaders discussed the importance of their responsibilities as co-guarantors of the Good Friday Agreement, and their shared ambition for greater opportunity, economic prosperity and reconciliation across these islands to include and benefit Northern Ireland.

"The leaders agreed that to take the UK-Ireland relationship to a new level and to deliver on the promise of that relationship, the first of a new series of annual leader-level UK-Ireland summits would take place in March 2025."

A separate press release from the Prime Minister's office also highlighted the two leaders' commitment to a stronger relationship between Britain and Ireland.

"Both leaders shared their personal commitment to an ambitious reset of the UK and Ireland's relationship," it read.

"They noted the existing ties between our two countries, but agreed they wanted to go even further — in particular on trade and investment to help boost growth and deliver on behalf of the British and Irish people."

It added: "They both strongly condemned recent scenes of violent disorder in England and Ireland and agreed to deepen their collaboration on how we tackle the spread of the online misinformation which fuelled the thuggery."

'We are family'

Following the meeting, which saw the leaders exchange football shirts on the day Ireland hosted England in the Nations League, Mr Harris took to social media to thank Mr Starmer for the 'productive' meeting.

"We are more than neighbours, we are more than trading partners; we are friends, we are family and together we can chart a new path, a moment of reset, peace, prosperity and mutual respect. A very productive day," he posted on Twitter/X.

"Thank you @Keir_Starmer for your friendship and shared commitment."

Mr Starmer likewise highlighted their shared vision, posting: "The Taoiseach and I are in lockstep about our future — a partnership between the United Kingdom and Ireland to deliver growth and prosperity in both of our countries."

The Prime Minister later apologised for the scoreline after the two men watched England run out 2-0 winners at the Aviva Stadium, before the Taoiseach hinted that Ireland could exact revenge when they travel to Wembley in November.