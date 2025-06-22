Tánaiste warns of 'spiral of escalation' following US attacks on Iran's nuclear sites

TÁNAISTE Simon Harris has warned of a 'spiral of escalation' following US attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities.

Speaking last night, US President Donald Trump said American strikes had 'completely and totally obliterated' the sites at Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan.

Iran's Foreign Ministry, meanwhile, has called the attacks a 'grave and unprecedented violation' of international law and called on the UN Security Council to 'unequivocally condemn this criminal act of aggression by the United States'.

Tensions rose in the region on Friday, June 13 after Israel launched a series of strikes on six cities in Iran, citing concerns over the country's nuclear capabilities.

Iran, who says its nuclear development programme is solely for peaceful purposes such as energy, responded with retaliatory strikes.

Trump said this week that he had yet to decide whether to get involved in the conflict but after confirming the strikes last night, hailed them 'a spectacular military success'.

"There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days," he added.

In a separate social media post (above), the president of the US ­wrote: "A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow… NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE!"

'Urgent need for de-escalation'

In a statement today, the Tánaiste said he was 'closely monitoring' the situation following the strikes.

"The risk of an extremely dangerous spiral of escalation in relation to Iran and Israel is now more real and more likely than ever before," said Mr Harris.

"There is an urgent need for de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy.

"This has been the focus of my engagement with EU partners and countries in the region since this current crisis began.

"It will remain Ireland's priority in the hours and days ahead. Later today, I will travel to Brussels for a meeting of EU Foreign Ministers.

"Europe, including Ireland, is fully united in the clear view that Iran should not be allowed to possess nuclear weapons.

"The way to address this was always through a negotiated solution. Any alternative to that is simply too dangerous for civilians, for the Middle East region and for global security."

He added: "I am also very conscious of the large presence of Irish peacekeeping troops in Southern Lebanon and their safety is of paramount importance.

"I continue to receive regular updates from the Chief of Staff on measures being taken to keep them safe at this volatile time.

"We remain in close contact with our Embassies in the region and are supporting those Irish citizens who wish to leave. Staff from our Embassy in Tehran departed Iran on Friday."

His words were echoed by the Taoiseach, who similarly claimed that Iran should not be allowed to develop nuclear capabilities.

"There is an urgent need for de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy in the Middle East," said Micheál Martin.

"Iran should unequivocally disavow the development of nuclear weapons. A negotiated solution is the way forward.

"We remain in close contact with international partners ahead of the EU Council."

In a statement to the United Nations Security Council on Friday, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Mariano Grossi said: "The IAEA can guarantee, through a watertight inspections system, that nuclear weapons will not be developed in Iran."

Speaking this morning, Mr Grossi said he will call an emergency meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors tomorrow.

US has 'launched a dangerous war' against Iran

In a statement, the Iranian Foreign Ministry dubbed America's strikes a 'brutal military aggression against Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities'.

"The world must not forget that it was the United States that, in the midst of a diplomatic process, betrayed diplomacy by supporting the genocidal and lawbreaking Israeli regime to impose a war of aggression on the Iranian nation," it added.

"Now, in completion of that regime's unlawful and criminal acts, the United States itself has launched a dangerous war against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

"It has now become abundantly clear to all that the very regime which enjoys permanent membership in the Security Council is beholden to no principle or morality and will stop at no illegality or crime to serve the aims of a genocidal, occupying regime."

The Washington-based Human Rights Activists News Agency reports that as of Saturday night, 865 people had been killed in Iran by Israeli strikes, including 363 civilians, with almost 3,400 injured.

Meanwhile, Israel said 23 people had been injured on Friday by Iranian strikes in the north of the country.