Tanaisté welcomes release of Irish-Israeli girl Emily Hand under ceasefire deal

TANAISTÉ Micheál Martin has said he is 'delighted' at the news that nine-year-old Emily Hand has been released as part of a ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel.

The Irish-Israeli schoolgirl, whose father Tom is originally from Dun Laoghaire, was one of around 240 people kidnapped during a Hamas attack on Israel on October 7.

Emily was among the second group of hostages released by Hamas, along with 12 other Israeli citizens and four Thai nationals.

The four-day peace deal, which began on Friday, will see 50 hostages released by Hamas in return for 150 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

This is the moment we had all been waiting for. Irish-Israeli citizen Emily Hand runs into the embrace of her father after 50 days in Hamas captivity in Gaza 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/QBqlLUgmWE — Ireland Israel Alliance (@irlisrAlliance) November 26, 2023

After being reunited with their daughter on Sunday, a statement from Emily's family expressed their joy at her release.

"Emily has come back to us," it read.

"We can't find the words to describe our emotions after 50 challenging and complicated days.

"We are overjoyed to embrace Emily again, but at the same time, we remember all the hostages who have yet to return.

"We will persist in doing everything in our power to bring them back home."

'Strength and resilience'

Welcoming Emily's release, Foreign Affairs minister Mr Martin called for remaining hostages to be freed by Hamas 'immediately and unconditionally'.

"I am delighted that Emily Hand — a bright and beautiful young girl — has been released and will be reunited with her family," he said.

"After weeks of trauma, this is a precious and deeply moving moment for the Hand family.

"The people of Ireland have been touched by Emily's story, her innocence and the quiet dignity and determination of her father, Tom.

"I had the opportunity to meet Tom before travelling to the region, and I was struck by the strength and resilience with which he advocated for his daughter's release.

"This is a message that I and my colleagues in government sought to amplify as we engaged internationally, through political, diplomatic and security channels, in a bid to secure Emily's safe return."

He added: "I am conscious today that many more hostages remain in the hands of Hamas.

"I reiterate my call that all hostages in Gaza should be released immediately and unconditionally."

'Relief'

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar meanwhile said Irish people everywhere would be relieved at the development.

"For her family, these seven weeks have been a slow and cruel torture," he said.

"We all recall the initial response from her father Tom Hand — the painful grief mixed with relief with the mistaken belief that his daughter had not been taken hostage, which turned into an ember of hope when it was discovered she was still alive.

"Throughout all these different emotions his love has been constant."

He added: "Irish people everywhere share in the relief of Emily's family.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all the hostages in Gaza, but we followed particularly closely the fate of Emily, a dual Irish-Israeli citizen.

"Since our country first heard that she may still be alive, we have hoped beyond hope that her name would be on one of the lists of hostages to be released."

Emily was taken hostage following a Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 that claimed around 1,200 lives.

According to the Palestinian Government Media Office, more than 14,800 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Palestine since then, including around 6,000 children.