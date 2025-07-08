Tánaiste welcomes Trump’s delay to higher tariffs deadline

TÁNAISTE Simon Harris has welcomed the announcement this morning that President Trump’s higher tariff deadline on EU goods has been extended by three weeks.

In a statement the White House confirmed that the planned deadline of July 9, at which point the EU would start paying a higher 20 per cent tariff on goods being imported into the US, would be delayed until August 1.

Speaking this morning, Mr Harris said the move "clearly indicates" President Trump's intention to secure a trade deal with the EU.

“We are far too interdependent not to have one," Mr Harris said.

"Every single day, more than €4 billion-worth of goods and services are traded across the Atlantic Ocean,” he added.

“We need to work now intensively to get an agreement ideally in advance of 1 August, because we’ve been consistent in Ireland.

"The more quickly we can bring certainty, the better that is for jobs, and the better that is for investment, the better that is for economic sentiment.”

The EU and the US now have until August 1 to reach an agreement which Mr Harris said he hopes will be "mutually beneficial, that works for both sides".

"However, it remains the position of the EU and the Irish government that we would like to conclude discussions on a trade agreement before August 1," he added.

In a statement made last night, Mr Harris claimed that he remains "cautiously optimistic" about reaching agreement with the US.

"I want to be clear that while it is likely there will be some form of tariffs going forward, their imposition even at a lower rate is bad for consumers, jobs, economic growth and investment," he explained.

"As I have been saying for some time, the uncertainty is also bad for economic confidence and Irish businesses seeking clarity on the trading environment in which they operate," he added.

"We have consistently called for zero-for-zero tariffs in as many areas as possible and I know the EU has advocated this course of action.

"Uncertainty continues around the outcomes of the existing 232 investigations including on Pharma. This is obviously an area of significant concern to Ireland.

"However, my hope is that in the coming days and weeks both sides can work intensively and constructively to bring about an agreement."