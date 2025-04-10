Further ‘engagement and negotiation’ between EU and US on Trump's tariffs looks ‘likely’

IRELAND expects the EU to be in a position to engage in “substantive, calm, measured dialogue” with the US over planned tariffs on goods being imported into the country.

Earlier this month President Donald Trump confirmed import taxes of 20 per cent would be imposed on all good entering the US from the EU.

Those tariffs were due to take effect on April 9, although President Trump issued a 90-day delay to the plan yesterday afternoon.

In a statement made this morning Tánaiste Simon Harris confirmed he believes further negotiation on the planned taxes will now take place.

“It has been my consistent position and the consistent position of the Irish Government and the European Union that we need to get into substantive, calm, measured dialogue with the United States,” Mr Harris, who was in Washington DC for talks with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnik yesterday, said this morning.

“It has always been our preference dialogue would have happened before tariff announcements,’ he added.

“Clearly that was not the position of the United States.

“However, after my discussions yesterday, it is now clear to me that such engagement and negotiation are likely.”

Mr Harris, who is Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, has called for the discussions to happen "in a timely fashion”.

“All sides need to engage in good faith because uncertainty and turmoil is not the way forward,” he explained.

“The trading relationship between the EU and the US is worth €1.6 trillion per year.

“It is massively important in terms of jobs, growth and investment in Ireland, across the European Union and in America.”

Following his meeting with Mr Lutnik, Mr Harris updated the EU Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič on their discussions.

The pair also discussed the ongoing preparations at European level to have “meaningful engagement with the United States”, Mr Harris’s office confirmed.

“Yesterday’s discussions with Secretary Lutnik were an opportunity to be updated directly and to gain an insight into the US position on a range of these matters,” Mr Harris said.

“I look forward to further engagement with my European counterparts in the hours and days ahead.”