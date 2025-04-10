President Trump’s pause on tariffs ‘welcome relief’ for Irish businesses, Tánaiste says

TÁNAISTE Simon Harris has welcomed President Trump’s announcement of a 90-day suspension of higher tariffs on good entering the US.

The news was shared yesterday while Mr Harris was in Washington DC meeting with the US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick.

The US president confirmed he would delay imposing tariffs on most nations for 90 days, while raising his tax rate on Chinese imports to 125 per cent.

“I welcome the fact that the President has announced the suspension of the higher tariffs announced on April 2 for a period of 90 days,” Mr Harris said.

“This I know will come as a relief to many businesses in Ireland,” he admitted before adding that “further engagement and clarification is required between the European Commission and the [US] administration on the detail of this”.

Mr Harris flew to the US this week to negotiate a solution between the EU and the US on the president’s planned tariffs, which were due to come into effect yesterday (April 9).

He confirmed that his meeting with Mr Lutnick was “timely, valuable and substantive” and saw the pair discuss President Trump’s pause on the new import taxes “and the likely next steps.”

The Tánaiste also discussed the “mutually beneficial” role that the pharmaceutical sector plays for Ireland and the US.

Trump has previously signalled new tariffs will be imposed on pharmaceuticals being imported into the US in a move that could significantly impact Ireland.

Mr Harris confirmed he used his time in Washington to highlight the “dynamic interconnected economic relationship between Ireland, Europe and the United States”

“I conveyed our commitment through the EU to comprehensive negotiations that would address a broad range of issues,” he said.

“The meeting with Secretary Lutnick has confirmed my view that there is an openness on the part of the US to engage in such a process,” he added.

“I outlined my view that Ireland, as part of the EU, wants to play a constructive role and will continue to be a voice for calm and measured engagement in the time ahead.”