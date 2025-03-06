Taoiseach and Prime Minister pledge to 'harness potential' of their partnership at first UK-Ireland Summit

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin and Prime Minister Keir Starmer have pledged to “harness the potential” of their partnership as the first ever UK-Ireland Summit gets underway in Liverpool.

The Taoiseach travelled to Britain yesterday to attend the two-day event, which will establish a programme for “strategic cooperation” between the two nations in the years up to 2030.

Mr Martin is joined by Tánaiste Simon Harris, Education Minister Helen McEntee, Transport Minister Darragh O’Brien and Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan on the trip.

Last night they attended an event held at the Museum of Liverpool which celebrated Irish-British cultural links.

“The Prime Minister and I are committed to harnessing the potential of our partnership to deliver economic, political and social benefits for people across these islands,” Mr Martin said at the event.

“Tomorrow’s inaugural UK-Ireland Summit is the first in a series of annual summits through which we will drive a new programme of strategic cooperation forward,” he added.

“The United Kingdom is a key strategic partner for Ireland and I welcome the renewed shared ambition to reach the potential of our partnerships across our islands.”

Following today’s Summit, the heads of state will publish a joint statement outlining the next steps in their plans to “strengthen” the relationship between Ireland and the UK.

“The Joint Statement will be taken forward by both Governments through to 2030 through a wide-ranging, ambitious programme of new and enhanced strategic cooperation between Ireland and the UK,” Mr Martin confirmed.

“It is a substantive and ambitious document which genuinely brings cooperation between our two Governments to a new strategic level,” he added.

“This renewal of our Irish British partnership takes place against the backdrop of a changing and uncertain world making the significance of a stronger and more settled relationship between us more important than ever.”

Topics due to be discussed during today's Summit include the establishment of a new Ireland-UK Youth Forum and plans for forthcoming major sporting events the Euro 2028 championship and the 2030 T20 Cricket World Cup which the two nations will-co-host.

“In recognition of the strong cultural ties between our two countries we have agreed to establish a strategic partnership to deepen and amplify co-operation between our leading cultural institutions and to support wider public engagement with the contemporary culture and heritage of both our countries," Mr Martin confirmed.

They will also discuss future collaborations on science, innovation and technology, and the strengthening of the common travel area.

Later today Mr Martin will travel to Brussels to take part in a Special European Council meeting on the situation in Ukraine.

"This UK-Ireland Summit has been a timely moment also for the Prime Minister and I to reflect on our solidarity with Ukraine at this crucial moment for European security and in a rapidly evolving context," he added.