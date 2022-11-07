Taoiseach arrives at COP27 climate conference in Egypt

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL Martin has arrived at the COP27 Climate Conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, leading a delegation which includes Ministers Eamon Ryan, Simon Coveney and Minister of State Colm Brophy.

The Taoiseach will attend the World Leaders Summit at the start of the conference on 7 and 8 November, where he will participate in a number go high-level events and roundtables, include on food security and on the sustainability of vulnerable communities.

The priorities include a commitment to scale-up the country's contribution to international climate finance, as well as resolute support for progress to be made on compensation for loss and damage caused by climate change to vulnerable countries.

He will join the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, and the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, for a working breakfast on ‘The Global Shield Against Climate Risks’, a new initiative sponsored by the G7 and the V20 group of vulnerable countries aimed at scaling up the finance needed to protect against climate risks in poor countries.

On Tuesday afternoon he will deliver Ireland’s National Statement, setting out Ireland’s climate ambition, and the Government’s commitment to supporting vulnerable countries who, despite having contributed least to climate change, are bearing the brunt of its impact.

He will also have a number of bilateral meetings with fellow Leaders in the margins. COP27 will focus on the acute climate-related challenges facing many African countries and on the implementation of commitments made at previous COPs. Delegates will seek to make progress on addressing the loss and damage caused by climate change, and on increasing funding for climate resilience.

Speaking ahead of the Summit, the Taoiseach said:

"Climate change is the bible greatest challenge the world faces. Its effects are already being felt in more extreme weather events, and its consequences are fuelling conflict, global instability, competition for resources and abject human misery in some of the world's poorest countries.

"Political leaders meeting at COP27 have a special responsibility to urgently drive the transformation needed to secure the sustainable future of our planet and its people/

"It is very clear that some of the countries that contributed least to climate change are bearing the worst brunt of its impacts. Many of these vulnerable countries lack the resources they need to deal with the challenges they face.

"I expect that climate finance will be a prominent issue in our discussions at the Summit, and I hope that developed countries will step up, ensuring that commitments entered into at previous meetings are delivered."

Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan, said:

"We have to move as hard and as fast as possible to reduce our emissions. Every kg of emissions saved matters at this stage. COP27 is an opportunity to work together to keep commitments already made on track and to make further progress on net zero ambitions."