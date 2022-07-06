Taoiseach arrives in Ukraine
THE TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has arrived in Kyiv this morning to express the Irish people’s solidarity in the face of Russia’s illegal and immoral war on Ukraine.

On the visit he will engage with Ukrainian authorities on how Ireland and the EU can support the country’s current, and future, needs.

The Taoiseach will also witness first-hand the devastation caused by the bombardment and targeted attacks on civilians during the invasion and occupation by Russian forces.

He will reiterate Ireland’s full backing for continuing sanctions against Putin’s regime, for Ukraine’s path to full EU membership, as well as the country's commitment to work with EU colleagues to ensure the reconstruction of Ukraine.

"The people of Ireland stand with Ukraine and its people in the face of Russia's immoral and unprovoked war of terror," he said ahead of the visit.

"The bombardment and attacks on civilians are nothing short of war crimes, and I will use my visit to express Ireland's support for moves to hold those behind these attacks fully accountable.

"The spirit and resolve of the Ukrainian people has inspired us all, and Ireland will provide every support for Ukraine's path to full EU Membership, and continue to welcome and support civilians fleeing this war."

