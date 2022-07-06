Taoiseach arrives in Ukraine

He will reiterate Ireland’s full backing for continuing sanctions against Putin’s regime, for Ukraine’s path to full EU membership, as well as the country's commitment to work with EU colleagues to ensure the reconstruction of Ukraine.

"The people of Ireland stand with Ukraine and its people in the face of Russia's immoral and unprovoked war of terror," he said ahead of the visit.

"The bombardment and attacks on civilians are nothing short of war crimes, and I will use my visit to express Ireland's support for moves to hold those behind these attacks fully accountable.

"The spirit and resolve of the Ukrainian people has inspired us all, and Ireland will provide every support for Ukraine's path to full EU Membership, and continue to welcome and support civilians fleeing this war."