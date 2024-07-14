Taoiseach condemns 'frightening' assassination attempt on Donald Trump

TAOISEACH Simon Harris has condemned the assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

The former US President, who is running for re-election, was shot in the ear as he spoke at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday evening.

One spectator was killed and two others injured, while the shooter was shot and killed by Secret Service agents.

In a statement this morning, Mr Harris said he was relieved the former president had survived the attempt on his life.

"What we saw last night from Pennsylvania was frightening and wrong," said the Taoiseach.

"It is a relief that former President Trump is safe and survived the assassination attempt.

"Our hearts are with the innocent spectators killed and critically injured.

"There can be no place for political violence."

Geraldine Byrne Nason, Ireland's ambassador to the US, also condemned the attack.

"Political violence is never the answer," she wrote on Twitter.

"Sincere wishes for @realDonaldTrump and for all affected by this terrible incident."

'A tragedy for our democracies'

As well as the Taoiseach, other world leaders hit out at the shooting, including newly-installed British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer.

"I am appalled by the shocking scenes at President Trump's rally and we send him and his family our best wishes," he wrote.

"Political violence in any form has no place in our societies and my thoughts are with all the victims of this attack."

French President Emmanuel Macron posted: "My thoughts are with President Donald Trump, the victim of an assassination attempt. I send him my wishes for a speedy recovery.

"A spectator has died, several are injured. It is a tragedy for our democracies.

"France shares the shock and indignation of the American people."

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was 'sickened by the shooting'.

"It cannot be overstated — political violence is never acceptable," he added.

"My thoughts are with former President Trump, those at the event, and all Americans."