Taoiseach confirms funding for James Joyce Museum in New York

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has confirmed a $90k grant to support the development of a James Joyce Museum in New York.

Located at the University at Buffalo, the museum will be funded through the Irish Government’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. The project is also being supported by the State of New York.

The University’sJames Joyce Collection is one of the most "significant repositories of Joyce material held anywhere in the world" a spokesperson for the Taoiseach's department said.

The development of a museum at the site is set to provide a public space where the work can be permanently displayed.

Mr Martin made the announcement while in New York this week for a series of engagements during the United Nations General Assembly High-Level Week.

Yesterday, Mr Martin met with New York State Governor Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

It was during his meet with Governor Hochul that the Taoiseach confirmed the government’s $90k grant.

During his time spent with Mayor Mamdani, the Taoiseach met with members of the Irish community living in the city,

Mr Martin also visited the New York Irish Center in Long Island City, Queens, where he met members of the centre’s seniors community.

Last night the Taoiseach attended a dinner hosted by the Ireland Funds.

Speaking ahead of his visit, the Taoiseach said: “The relationship between Ireland and the US, both in terms of economic and community links, is hugely significant,” the Taoiseach said of his US meetings.

He added that he was “delighted” to meet with Governor Hochul and Mayor Mamdani to discuss the “deep ties that bind New York and Ireland going back centuries”.

“The weekly seniors’ programme at the New York Irish Center is a chance to engage with and hear from the Irish women and men who served this city and state over many decades in a variety of sectors,” he added.

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