Cannabis worth €160k seized in raids in Co Meath

CANNABIS with an estimated street value of €160k was discovered during raids on properties in Co. Meath.

The drugs were found during a joint operation by Revenue Customes officers, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and both Meath and Westmeath Divisional Drugs Units on September 22.

A total of1 1.5 kg of herbal cannabis, with an estimated value of €161k, was seized in two separate locations in Co. Meath.

“A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested and detained in a Garda station in Co. Meath, in relation to a seizure of 5.7 kg of cannabis herb,” a garda spokesperson said.

“A woman, also aged in her 20s, was arrested and detained in a Garda Station in Co. Meath, in relation to a seizure of 5.8 kg of cannabis herb,” they added.

Both people were later charged and released to appear at Trim District Court at a later date.

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