Cannabis worth €160k seized in raids in Co Meath
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Cannabis worth €160k seized in raids in Co Meath

CANNABIS with an estimated street value of €160k was discovered during raids on properties in Co. Meath.

The drugs were found during a joint operation by Revenue Customes officers, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and both Meath and Westmeath Divisional Drugs Units on September 22.

The drugs seized in Co. Meath

A total of1 1.5 kg of herbal cannabis, with an estimated value of €161k, was seized in two separate locations in Co. Meath.

“A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested and detained in a Garda station in Co. Meath, in relation to a seizure of 5.7 kg of cannabis herb,” a garda spokesperson said.

“A woman, also aged in her 20s, was arrested and detained in a Garda Station in Co. Meath, in relation to a seizure of 5.8 kg of cannabis herb,” they added.

Both people were later charged and released to appear at Trim District Court at a later date.

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See More: Cannabis, Meath

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