Convicted killer is arrested in Co. Donegal after nine days on the run

A CONVICTED killer had been arrested in Co. Donegal after being on the run for nine days.

Gary Anderson, 29, failed to return to prison after being released to attend his father's funeral in Co. Derry.

Justice Minister Naomi Long welcomed the news, adding that her thoughts were with the family of Anderson's victim and promised a review into the matter.

Funeral release

Anderson and his brother Sean were each given a life sentence in 2023 over the murder of Karol Kelly in 2018 and were ordered to serve a minimum of 15 years and 17 years respectively.

Anderson was granted temporary release from Maghaberry Prison to attend his father's funeral in Derry on Monday, September 14 but failed to return.

He was last seen in the Eastway area of the city by was arrested shortly before 2pm today by gardaí at a property in Buncrana.

"I want to thank everyone who assisted with our enquiries since our public appeal last Monday," said Detective Inspector Gareth Lavery.

"Our officers conducted extensive enquiries during this investigation to locate Gary Anderson, and we thank everyone for their help and co-operation.

"I also wish to thank AGS colleagues, in particular, who arrested Gary Anderson today and for all of their help with this investigation over the last week.

"PSNI is now working with relevant authorities in order to return Gary Anderson to custody, and we will provide an update in due course."

'Deeply distressing'

Ms Long said an independent review would examine the circumstances of Anderson's temporary release and abscondment.

"I welcome the news that Gary Anderson has been arrested in the Republic of Ireland and I want to thank the Police Service of Northern Ireland and An Garda Síochána for their swift and effective work in locating and apprehending him," said the Justice Minister.

"My thoughts remain with the family of Karol Kelly.

"They have endured a deeply distressing period, and I hope today's development goes some way towards alleviating the anxiety and uncertainty they have experienced.

"I recognise that questions remain about the circumstances surrounding Mr Anderson's compassionate temporary release and subsequent abscondment.

"Work is progressing to establish an independent review, and further details will be announced shortly.

"I look forward to meeting with the Kelly family later this week to listen to their concerns directly."

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