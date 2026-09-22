First look images released as Blue Lights returns for fourth series

THE fourth series of police drama Blue Lights is set to air this month.

Set in Belfast, the show follows response officers Grace Ellis (Siân Brooke), Annie Conlon (Katherine Devlin) and Tommy Foster (Nathan Braniff) as they tackle life as a police officer on the streets of Northern Ireland.

Series four sees them three years into their jobs, where they are operating at their limit while facing a new threat on the streets that the police are struggling to control.

“Series four starts six months on from series three,” Siân Brooke, who plays Grace Ellis, said this week ahead of the series launch on September 29.

“Grace has taken her detective exams, and we find out in this series whether she was successful or not,” she explains.

“In series three, she dipped her toes in the detective world with the child protection case, and it looks like she's found her calling.

“However, due to one thing and another we find her back on the beat and torn in terms of where she wants to be.”

Brooke says her character is “really tested” in this series, which covers the murder trial of Constable Gerry Cliff and exposes a dangerous and long-buried secret.

“The key themes of the show this series are human kindness and the theme of home and what that means to people,” Brooke says.

“The writers are clever in how they weave elements of what’s happening in the real world with storylines from series one through to four and connect the dots,” she adds.

“From the return of Gerry and what that reveals historically to how Colly fits into the jigsaw of Gerry’s police life.

“The writers don’t shy away from the seriousness of recent events in Northern Ireland. They’ve humanised those stories and taken a tough job such as policing and given it a heart too.

“They also don’t tell you what to think. The viewer has both sides of the story.”

Blue Lights returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on September 29 at 9pm. All episodes will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer.