Birmingham pub bombings families to march after memorial event snub

FAMILIES of the 21 people killed in the 1974 Birmingham pub bombings are staging a “March for Justice” this Thursday after accusing the British government of a “disgusting” snub over a national terrorism memorial event this summer.

Campaign group Justice for the 21 said relatives were neither invited to nor informed about the first National Day for Victims and Survivors of Terrorism, held in London on 21 August, despite other groups representing victims and survivors being present.

Their exclusion from the event has intensified anger over the British government’s refusal to grant a full independent public inquiry into the bombings at the Mulberry Bush and Tavern in the Town pubs, which killed 21 people and injured more than 200 on 21 November 1974.

Families and supporters will march through Birmingham on Thursday, 24 September, following a two-hour route along the Inner Ring Road, starting from the new tram terminus at Hagley Road at 2.30pm.

Organiser Gary Jordan said he had secured approval from Birmingham City Council and West Midlands Police. Supporters are welcome to join at any point. Julie Hambleton, whose sister Maxine died in the bombings, accused successive governments of attempting to silence the families.

“Other terrorist acts are remembered and spoken of, both recent and distant. While this is not a competition for who has suffered the most pain, we feel that we are the forgotten mass murder.”

The Birmingham Six were wrongly convicted of the bombings and spent more than 16 years in prison before their convictions were quashed in 1991. Nobody has been convicted of carrying out the attacks.

Birmingham campaigner Bill Craig pointed to a parliamentary speech by Prime Minister Andy Burnham in July in which, referring to the Hillsborough disaster, he warned that bereaved families were often “re-traumatised by the behaviour of the state”.

Families say the promise of greater accountability remains unfulfilled and continue to call for a public inquiry.

“Hillsborough had theirs. Manchester Arena had theirs. Bloody Sunday had theirs. Omagh are having theirs. Where is ours?” asked Mrs Hambleton.

Families also criticised the lack of a response to their open letter to Birmingham MP and former Home Office under-secretary Jess Phillips. They said attempts to meet Mr Burnham had gone unanswered, despite interventions from former Conservative West Midlands mayor Sir Andy Street and local Labour MPs Liam Byrne and Paulette Hamilton.

Organisers hope Thursday’s march will demonstrate widespread support for an independent inquiry. “Whatever your religion or politics, leave that aside. If you believe Birmingham deserves answers, please come and show your support,” added Mrs Hambleton.