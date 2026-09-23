Man left in critical condition following Co. Antrim assault passes away

A MAN left in a critical condition in hospital following an assault in Co. Antrim at the weekend has passed away.

Christopher Houston, 42, was found unconscious in Ballymena in the early hours of Saturday having sustained a head injury.

A man arrested in connection with the investigation has since been released on bail.

"We can confirm that Mr Christopher Houston, who was 42 years old, sadly passed away last night, and our thoughts are, first and foremost, with his family and friends at this extremely difficult time," said Detective Chief Inspector Hazel Miller.

"Police received a report at around 5.05am on September 19 of an unconscious male at the junction of Alexander Street and Broughshane Street in the town.

"Officers attended the scene where colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service were already providing medical treatment.

"We believe that Christopher, who was also known as 'Cricki', had been the victim of an assault and sustained a head injury.

"He was transferred to hospital, where he remained in a critical condition until his untimely death.

"A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm on Saturday and subsequently released on bail to allow for further police enquiries."

DCI Miller appealed to anyone who can assist the investigation to come forward.

"I am asking anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to get in touch," she said.

"I'm particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in the area of Dunfane Crescent or the area of Broughshane Street and Alexander Street in early hours of Saturday morning, and who may have witnessed any altercation involving Mr Houston during that time.

"We would also like to hear from anyone who may have captured footage, whether CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 210 of September 19.

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