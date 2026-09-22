Vodka and gin distillery confirms £2m investment to increase output

A DISTILLERY in Northern Ireland is investing £2m to increase its output of gin, vodka and other spirits.

The Boatyard Distillery in Fermanagh plans to transform it production capabilities through the funding injection, which is supported by Invest NI.

It will see new equipment, automation technology and sustainability-focused upgrades put in place at the distillery in Tully Bay Marina on the banks of Lough Erne.

Once the improvements are in place, the distillery expects to scale its annual production capacity from around 300,000 bottles to over 1.6million per year.

“Demand for our products continues to increase across key international markets and we need to scale to keep up,” CEO Joe McGirr, who founded The Boatyard Distillery in 2016, said this week.

“This investment will give us the production capability we need to produce five times the amount of bottles annually, meaning we can meet demand while maintaining the quality and consistency our customers expect.”

He added: “Alongside increased capacity, it will support continued product innovation, including V-52, our new mid-strength spirit that is already helping drive the next phase of growth. It also perfectly positions us to maximise opportunities with major distribution partners while accelerating our expansion across Europe and North America.”

Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald visited the distillery as the investment was announced.

“The Boatyard Distillery is one of the region’s premium drinks producers,” she said.

“Its success in international markets such as North America demonstrates both the export potential of our local companies and the global reputation of our food and drink sector.”

She added: “Invest NI has supported the company’s investment to help it to introduce new technology that will boost productivity and strengthen export capability at its site.

“This is exactly the type of investment needed to drive sustainable growth locally, enhancing competitiveness and supporting long-term success.

“The company is a real asset to the Fermanagh area, with this investment demonstrating ambitions to grow further and continue its contribution to the local and regional economy.”

The Boatyard Distillery produces a range of premium organic spirits which is exports to customers across the US, Britain and Ireland.

Invest NI has offered The Boatyard Distillery £510k of support through its Agri-Food Investment Initiative (AFII).

The company will also create three new jobs as part of the investment.

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