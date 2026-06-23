Taoiseach praises Keir Starmer’s role in 'resetting British-Irish relations' following PM’s resignation

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has sent his "best wishes" to Keir Starmer following his resignation this week.

In an emotional statement made yesterday afternoon the Prime Minister confirmed he will step down from that role and as the Labour party leader in the months ahead.

The move followed increasing speculation over his political future after former Mayor of Manchester Andy Burnham won a by-election for the Makerfield constituency on June 19, paving the way for him to make a bid for the Labour party leadership.

Mr Starmer spent the weekend in Chequers with his family before returning to Westminster on Monday morning to make his plans known.

“The question my party is asking now is whether I am best placed to lead us into the next general election,” he said in a statement delivered from outside Downing Street yesterday.

“I have heard the answer of my parliamentary party to that question, and I accept that answer with good grace,” he added.

“Every decision I have taken has been about putting the country I love first, that is why I will resign as leader of the Labour party.”

Mr Starmer went on to confirm that he would remain in place as prime minister until his replacement has been elected.

In a statement the Taoiseach offered his “best wishes” to the outgoing prime minister.

“I wish to convey my best wishes to Prime Minister Keir Starmer following the announcement of his resignation,” Mr Martin said.

“I want to acknowledge the significant role Keir played in resetting the Irish-British relationship as well as relations between the UK and the European Union during his time as Prime Minister,” he added.

“Since Keir took office two years ago, he has worked with us to set a new direction and depth in the relationship between Ireland and the UK, for the benefit of all our citizens, north-south and east-west,” the Taoiseach explained.

“Our two Governments also took an important step forward in dealing with the legacy of the past in Northern Ireland publishing a Joint Framework on addressing the legacy of the Troubles.”

Mr Martin went on to praise Mr Starmer as a man of “great ability, decency and honour” before adding that he wished “him, his wife Victoria and their family, very well in their next chapter”.

“I have no doubt that his successor as prime minister will wish to continue to deepen and strengthen the relationship between the UK and Ireland, and we will continue to work in furtherance of that objective," he said.

Mr Starmer’s resignation has triggered a leadership contest within the Labour party.

Mr Burnham, who was yesterday sworn in as the MP for Makerfield at a ceremony in Westminster, has already confirmed his intention to stand for the role.

“I will put myself forward as part of this process,” he said in a statement on social media.

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