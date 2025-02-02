Two students, aged in their 20s, die in Co. Carlow collision

TWO students have died in a single-vehicle road traffic collision in Co. Carlow.

Two other students were injured in the incident, which occurred on the N80 in Leagh, Rathoe, at around 1.15am on Friday.

The incident occurred on the same stretch of road where three young people died exactly one year earlier.

In Friday's incident, it is understood the vehicle was travelling from Mount Leinster to Carlow Town via Fenagh when it collided with a tree.

The male driver and a male passenger, both aged in their 20s, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

They have been named locally as Bhargav Chitturi and Suresh Cherukuri.

Two passengers, a man and woman both in their 20s, were taken to St Luke's General Hospital in Kilkenny with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

All four occupants of the car were Indian nationals, with three of them studying at South East Technological University (SETU).

A gardaí spokesperson said they were working with SETU to support those affected.

The spokesperson confirmed the incident occurred at the same location where Daryl Culbert, 21, Katie Graham, 19, and Michael Kelly, 25, died in a single-vehicle collision on January 21, 2024.

Investigators are now appealing for any witnesses to Friday's collision to come forward.

They have urged road users who were travelling from Mount Leinster to Carlow Town via Fenagh and who may have camera footage to make it available to gardaí.

Any road users who were on the N80 at Leagh between midnight and 1.15am and who have relevant camera footage are also asked to make this available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666111 or any garda station.