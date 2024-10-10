Teen caught hiding between garages jailed for possession of imitation gun

A TEENAGER who fled the scene of a fight and was found hiding between garages by police officers has been jailed for possessing an imitation gun.

Reiiko Murphy was involved in a fight with another man in Bedworth at around 10.15pm on February 29.

When police officers arrived at the scene in Coventry Road, Murphy, of Agincourt Road in Coventry, gave chase.

Warwickshire Police’s Chief Inspector Davies spotted 19-year-old Murphy near Windmill Road in Exhall and chased him on foot.

He eventually convinced him to stop after he unsuccessfully tried to hide between two garages.

Inspector Price arrived shortly afterwards and Murphy was arrested.

A search of the area found Murphy had attempted to hide a revolver-type weapon in the alley between the garages – later confirmed to be a realistic-looking blank firing gun.

“Murphy was carrying a highly realistic looking blank firing revolver, most likely for intimidation purposes,” Warwickshire Police’s investigating officer DC Ward said,.

“Thanks to a quick capture of Murphy by Davies and Price, as well as the vigilant eye of our patrol officers, we were able to demonstrate to Murphy that we won’t tolerate this behaviour in our communities.”

On October 9 Murphy was sentenced to 42 weeks in a young offender institution for possession of an imitation firearm.

He is also required to pay a £187 victims’ surcharge.