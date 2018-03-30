Teenager arrested over ‘satanic’ attack on Catholic Church in England
News

Teenager arrested over ‘satanic’ attack on Catholic Church in England

The attack is the second on the church in four months (Image: Keith Morris / rcdea.org.uk)

A TEENAGER has been arrested following an attack on a Catholic church in England, during which fires were lit and a satanic image was left on the altar.

The 17-year-old was arrested last night following the incident at St Mary’s Catholic Church in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday.

According to the Diocese of East Anglia, two small fires were lit, one in an attempt to burn a sacred icon taken off the church’s altar.

A picture of a satanic figure was left on the altar in the icon’s place.

St Mary's parish priest Fr Anthony Nwankwo said he was saddened by the desecration.

Parish priest Fr Anthony Nwankwo and parishioner Brian Lafferty with the sacred icon that the intruder tried to burn (Image: Keith Morris / rcdea.org.uk)

"I was shocked and saddened when I discovered what had happened,” he told the Diocese of East Anglia website.

“When I looked at the altar I saw this picture of something satanic.

“My immediate thought was to get some holy water and use it with prayer to nullify what the person had done.

“It is a clear attack on the church and our religion, which is not acceptable."

Fr Nwankwo revealed it was the second such attack after someone left a satanic image at the foot of a cross in the church four months ago.

'Disturbing'

Brian Lafferty, a parishioner and member of the parish council, described the latest attack as 'disturbing'.

“I have never seen anything like it before and it is quite disturbing really, especially in this day and age,” he said.

“I was totally shocked and disgusted when I saw it and there is no room for it in today’s society.”

Norfolk Constabulary confirmed a poster of the Devil was left at the scene.

They said the teenager who was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage had been released on bail to return on Wednesday, April 18.

