Homily remembers Pope Francis as pontiff who 'chose to follow path of self-giving until the last day of his life'

News

Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re presided over the funeral of Pope Francis (Image: Franco Origlia / Getty Images)

THE FUNERAL of Pope Francis heard how he wanted the church to be a home for everyone, particularly the marginalised.

In turn, the appreciation in which the pontiff was held was reflected in the outpouring of affection for him in recent days, said Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re.

Delivering the homily, Cardinal Re said the image of Pope Francis giving a blessing on Easter Sunday, despite his failing health, epitomised his dedication and papacy.

"Despite his frailty and suffering towards the end, Pope Francis chose to follow this path of self-giving until the last day of his earthly life," he said.

'A Pope among the people'

The first Latin-American leader of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis was known to shun the opulent trappings associated with the role, opting for simple vestments and modest regalia.

Indeed, he was laid to rest in a modest wooden coffin in a simple tomb bearing only his name, not at St Peter's but in Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica.

The first Pope in more than a century not to be buried within Vatican City, his final journey reflected the perception of the pontiff as a Pope of the people who put his flock before all else.

Crowds gathered in St Peter’s Square for the funeral of Pope Francis (Image: Antonio Masiello/Getty Images)

"He maintained his temperament and form of pastoral leadership, and through his resolute personality, immediately made his mark on the governance of the Church," said Cardinal Re.

"He established direct contact with individuals and peoples, eager to be close to everyone, with a marked attention to those in difficulty, giving himself without measure, especially to the marginalised, the least among us.

"He was a Pope among the people, with an open heart towards everyone.

"He was also a Pope attentive to the signs of the times and what the Holy Spirit was awakening in the Church."

Cardinal Re blesses the coffin during the funeral (Image: Dan Kitwood / Getty Images)

He added: "The guiding thread of his mission was also the conviction that the Church is a home for all, a home with its doors always open.

"He often used the image of the Church as a 'field hospital' after a battle in which many were wounded; a Church determined to take care of the problems of people and the great anxieties that tear the contemporary world apart; a Church capable of bending down to every person, regardless of their beliefs or condition, and healing their wounds.

"His gestures and exhortations in favour of refugees and displaced persons are countless. His insistence on working on behalf of the poor was constant."

'Embrace humanity'

Cardinal Re said Pope Francis sought to shed light on the problems of our time with the wisdom of the Gospel.

It was from the word of God that he sought answers to the problems of a modern world, be it poverty, war, displacement or waste.

He wanted to revive a worldwide aspiration to fraternity, often forcefully reminding people that we all belong to the same human family.

"Faced with the raging wars of recent years, with their inhuman horrors and countless deaths and destruction, Pope Francis incessantly raised his voice imploring peace and calling for reason and honest negotiation to find possible solutions," said Cardinal Re.

Faithful line the streets as the coffin of Pope Francis is transported on a popemobile from St Peter's Basilica to Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica (Image: Henry Nicholls / AFP via Getty Images)

"War, he said, results in the death of people and the destruction of homes, hospitals and schools.

"War always leaves the world worse than it was before: it is always a painful and tragic defeat for everyone.

"'Build bridges, not walls' was an exhortation he repeated many times, and his service of faith as Successor of the Apostle Peter always was linked to the service of humanity in all its dimensions."

He concluded: "Dear Pope Francis, we now ask you to pray for us.

"May you bless the Church, bless Rome, and bless the whole world from heaven as you did last Sunday from the balcony of this Basilica in a final embrace with all the people of God, but also embrace humanity that seeks the truth with a sincere heart and holds high the torch of hope."

