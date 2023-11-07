Teenager charged with murder of 16-year-old in north London
Teenager charged with murder of 16-year-old in north London

Taye Faik, 16, was murdered in north London

A MAN has been charged with the murder of a teenager in north London.

Taye Faik was attacked in Edmonton on Sunday, October 1.

Police were called to a stabbing at Kendal Gardens at around 11.30pm that night.

Taye, who is from the area, was pronounced dead at the scene and a post-mortem later confirmed the cause of death as "sharp force trauma to the chest".

Yesterday (November 6) Bernard Carroll, of Church Street in Edmonton, was arrested and later charged with Taye’s murder.

Taye Faik was murdered in north London (Pic: Met Police)

The 19-year-old is due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Wednesday, November 8.

A 16-year-old girl, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released on bail, the Metropolitan Police confirmed today.

Three other people, a man aged 20, and two women, both aged 22, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The Met Police’s Detective Inspector Ben Dalloway, who is investigating the case, said: “I’d like to thank the members of the public who have come forward to speak to us so far. We remain keen to hear from anyone who has yet to speak to police; the slightest fragment of information could prove crucial.

“Any witnesses who are yet to speak with police and anyone with information that may assist the investigation should submit this via our special online portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/01MPS23V75-PO1

Anyone who wishes to provide information anonymously should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

