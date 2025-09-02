Teenager charged with throwing fireworks in Belfast

A TEENAGE boy has been charged in connection with an incident in Belfast city centre over the weekend.

The 15-year old has been charged with disorderly behaviour and four counts of throwing fireworks the PSNI confirmed in a statement.

He appeared before Belfast Youth Court yesterday (September 1).

“The charges relate to a report of anti-social behaviour in the Donegall Place area of Belfast city centre on Sunday 31st August 31,” the PSNI confirmed in a statement.

“As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service, they added.